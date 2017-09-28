Cuba Libre will donate portion of proceeds from special three-course menu to Puerto Rico

September 28, 2017
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Old City wants to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.
The restaurant will offer a special three-course menu on Friday, Sept. 29, for $30. Twenty percent of proceeds from each prix-fixe dinner sold will go to United for Puerto Rico.
Below is the menu.
• Choice of appetizer – Cuba Libre's signature Mamá Amelia's empanadas, shrimp cóctel, award-winning guava BBQ ribs or traditional malanga fritters
• Choice of authentic Cuban entrée – ropa vieja, arroz con pollo or the new pargo a la plancha
• Dessert – Cuban flan
Dinner can be paired with Don Q cocktails, like the passion fruit, grilled pineapple or coconut mojito. Cuba Libre will donate $1 from each Don Q cocktail sold to United for Puerto Rico, and Don Q will match every donation.
Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling (215) 627-0666.
Friday, Sept. 29
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S. Second St.
(215) 627-0666