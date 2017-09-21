Curt Schilling on Fox News: ESPN has 'some of the most racist people in sports'

Former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling is once again commenting on the recent controversy involving ESPN and the network's co-host Jemele Hill, who called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" on Twitter just last week.

Schilling, who was fired from his role as an ESPN analyst after posting an anti-transgender comic to Facebook last year, appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Thursday and touched on Hill, who was spared from losing her job.

"Her calling the president a racist; that's no surprise," Schilling said on the show. "Disney and ESPN have stopped giving all pretense of objectivity and they support a very intolerant, exclusive, liberal, progressive agenda. I think some of the most racist people in sports are on the station there now and they have a voice."

Schilling also said his teammates would have never asked him to not stand for the national anthem out of principle. Colin Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, gained attention at the beginning of the 2016 football season for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of the treatment of minorities in the United States.

"Even though it was only a few years ago, it was a different generation," Schilling said. "The lack of respect for our flag, for our patriots, for our country, is mind-boggling to me. But, then you look at the liberal education system and the narrative it's pushing and then you understand why."

Schilling, a Breitbart contributor, played for the Phillies from 1992-2000. He retired from baseball in 2009 after playing for four years with the Boston Red Sox.

Hill later apologized to ESPN on Twitter days after making the comments.

Schilling had called Hill a "racist" during a recent interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish.

“She has no place in any platform that represents sports," he said on the show. "She is openly racist; I believe she has been openly racist. I don’t have to tell you guys that you guys have been at the forefront of this conversation at CNN since Trump’s been elected.”

Watch Schilling's appearance on "Fox & Friends" below:



