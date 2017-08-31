Fitness Cycling
SWEAT Fitness Courtesy of SWEAT Fitness/PhillyVoice

Join in one of SWEAT Fitness' outdoor cycling classes.

August 31, 2017

Free outdoor cycling class ends with free beer

SWEAT Fitness launches new Cycling and Sipping series

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Three SWEAT Fitness locations will offer free sidewalk classes once a week through the end of September. New stationary bikes will be set up outside the gyms for attendees to use to work out.

After the hourlong cycling class, attendees will be treated to a complimentary beer.

Classes will take place Mondays at SWEAT Fitness Conshohocken from 6-7 p.m., Wednesdays in Fitler Square from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Thursdays in Manayunk from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The classes are free for members and non-members, but tickets are required, since there are a limited number of spots available each week. 

There will be 14 bikes in Manayunk, 15 in Conshohocken and 15 in Fitler Square. Reserve your spot here. Tickets will be available the day after each class for the following week.

View the full schedule below.

 SWEAT Fitness Conshohocken SWEAT Fitness Fitler SquareSWEAT Fitness Manayunk 
Monday, Sept. 11 Wednesday,  Sept. 6 Thursday, Sept. 7
Monday, Sept. 18Wednesday, Sept. 13 Thursday,  Sept. 14
Monday, Sept. 25Wednesday,  Sept. 20 Thursday, Sept. 21
Monday, Oct.  2Wednesday,  Sept. 27 Thursday, Sept. 28


Cycling and Sipping Series

Mondays
6-7 p.m. | Free
SWEAT Fitness Conshohocken
200 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA

Wednesdays
6:30-7:30 p.m. | Free
SWEAT Fitness Fitler Square
200 S. 24th St.

Thursdays
6:30-7:30 p.m. | Free
SWEAT Fitness Manayunk
4151 Main St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

