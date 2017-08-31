Free outdoor cycling class ends with free beer

Three SWEAT Fitness locations will offer free sidewalk classes once a week through the end of September. New stationary bikes will be set up outside the gyms for attendees to use to work out.

After the hourlong cycling class, attendees will be treated to a complimentary beer.

Classes will take place Mondays at SWEAT Fitness Conshohocken from 6-7 p.m., Wednesdays in Fitler Square from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Thursdays in Manayunk from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The classes are free for members and non-members, but tickets are required, since there are a limited number of spots available each week.

There will be 14 bikes in Manayunk, 15 in Conshohocken and 15 in Fitler Square. Reserve your spot here. Tickets will be available the day after each class for the following week.

View the full schedule below.

SWEAT Fitness Conshohocken SWEAT Fitness Fitler Square SWEAT Fitness Manayunk Monday, Sept. 11 Wednesday, Sept. 6 Thursday, Sept. 7 Monday, Sept. 18 Wednesday, Sept. 13 Thursday, Sept. 14 Monday, Sept. 25 Wednesday, Sept. 20 Thursday, Sept. 21 Monday, Oct. 2 Wednesday, Sept. 27 Thursday, Sept. 28





