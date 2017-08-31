D.A.: Chester police officer used his power for 'sexual gratification'

A Chester police officer has been accused of using his position to grope and assault women on the job, allegedly asking to see one victim's breasts and forcing himself sexually another.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Albert Dion Ross, 47, has been charged with two counts of official oppression, harassment and indecent assault for conduct without the consent of others.

On May 20, 2017, Ross responded to a woman's call for assistance at her residence after her estranged spouse came to the home and the two began to argue, according to an affidavit.

While Ross was there, he stuck a flashlight down the 46-year-old woman's blouse between her breasts and said “let me see," according to prosecutors.

In another incident in 2015 at a Chester Police Department building, Ross allegedly stuck his fingers down the pants of a woman, also 46 at the time, in the elevator.

Prosecutors say when the elevator doors opened and everyone else exited, Ross forced her back in, began forcibly kissing her and pulled down her tank top. He then allegedly placed his mouth on one breast and touched the other with his hand.

The DA's office said in both incidents, Ross leveraged his power "for his own sexual gratification."

“His behavior is extremely offensive. As a police officer, he took an oath to serve and protect the residents of Chester, and for that reason, we hold him to a higher standard of conduct," District Attorney Jack Whelan said in a press release.



While investigating the incident, detectives said they found that Ross had previously been employed at George W. Hill Correctional Facility, where he was dismissed for alleged sexual harassment and "improper conservation with a subordinate."

A complaint was also filed against Ross with the Chester Housing Authority Police Department by a woman who alleged he kissed her without consent.

Ross was arrested and arraigned, and he is out on $250,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Anyone with additional information, or who believes they too have been victimized by Ross, is asked to call Detective Robert Lythgoe at 610-891-4243.