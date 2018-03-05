March 05, 2018

D.A.: Man fatally shot by police officer in Abington home

By Michael Tanenbaum
Investigation Police Shootings
Authorities in Montgomery County have opened an investigation into a fatal police-involved shooting in Abington Township on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to 866 Jenkintown Road around 2:20 pm to investigate a report of an armed suspect. Investigators said the suspect was connected to an earlier domestic situation that involved a stabbing.

When Abington police officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly encountered the male suspect in the basement of his home.

One of the officers, confronting the suspect, discharged his firearm and struck the man, killing him on the spot, according to the District Attorney's office.

A semi-automatic pistol was recovered nearby the suspect, prosecutors said.

The names of the officer and the suspect were not immediately revealed, per policy, and an investigation remains ongoing.

