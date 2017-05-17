Feats Daredevils
In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Erendira Vasquez Wallenda hangs from a helicopter as she performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

May 17, 2017

Daredevil's wife to dangle by her teeth over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

NoneGene J. Puskar, File/AP

In this July 2009 file photo, Nik Wallenda, right, and his wife Erendira talk with reporters after walking a 1000 foot-long high-wire, suspended 200 feet over the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh.


The Niagara County Legislature late Tuesday approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It's planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.

