Music People
Hall & Oates Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

In this May 20, 2008, file photo, Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of BMI Icon Awards, pose together before the 56th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

September 20, 2017

Daryl Hall renews effort for outdoor stage at NY music venue

Music People New York Hall And Oates Associated Press
By Poughkeepsie Journal
Associated Press

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Officials in an upstate New York town are again considering Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall's request to build an outdoor stage at his restaurant and music venue.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the town of Pawling Planning Board discussed the project during its meeting this week.

Kenneth Stenger, an attorney representing the board, says the discussion centered on the volume of sound live music would produce during outdoor performances at Daryl's House.

The Hall & Oates musician's business filed a lawsuit against the town earlier this year, claiming the town's effort to lower the venue's maximum occupancy would force the restaurant to close.

William Sayegh, an attorney for Daryl's House, says Hall is working closely with the town to secure approvals for the outdoor expansion.

___

Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com

Poughkeepsie Journal

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Investigation

091317_McCraeWilliams

D.A. presents findings in death of Lafayette College lacrosse student

Eagles

091917IsaacSeumalo

The Eagles are sticking with Isaac Seumalo at LG, it would seem

Broadcasters

01_081717_6abcReyes_Carroll.jpg

Effortless ways to pay it forward: from 6abc's Jeannette Reyes

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Escorted Adventure

$1399 -- Thailand 8-Night Escorted Adventure w/Air & Meals

 *
Limited - Iberostar Cozumel

$729 & up -- Iberostar Cozumel Getaway: 4-Nights incl. Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.