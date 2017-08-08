Television People
75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony - Press Room Evan Agostini/AP

In this May 21m 2016 file photo, David Letterman poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in New York.

August 08, 2017

David Letterman headed back to talk TV with Netflix series

David Letterman Netflix
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — David Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest and explore topics of his own outside the studio.

The series, not yet titled, is set to premiere in 2018.

In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC's "Late Night" and CBS' "Late Show," and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He has won 10 Emmys and two Peabody awards. He stepped down from the "Late Show" in May 2015.

Letterman said he feels "excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix." He added these words of wisdom: "If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first."

