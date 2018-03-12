Next Daybreaker dance party to take place at One Liberty Observation Deck

On Saturday, April 7, there's a good reason you should forgo sleeping in and wake up before 6 a.m.

Daybreaker, the early morning dance party/workout, will take place at One Liberty Observation Deck, located 57 stories up.

Attendees will get to watch as the sun comes up over the Philadelphia skyline.

The event starts with an hour-long yoga session, beginning at 6 a.m. After, there will be two hours of dancing to a live DJ.



Tickets are currently on sale. There's an option to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, bring your own mat.



For each Daybreaker, attendees are encouraged to dress up to match the event's theme. The April theme is "In the Clouds," so dress head-to-toe in white to match.

Never been to Daybreaker and not sure what to expect? This is what the sober rave is really like.

Saturday, April 7

6-9 a.m. | $18.75-$35 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

Floor 57 at 1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

