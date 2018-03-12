March 12, 2018

Next Daybreaker dance party to take place at One Liberty Observation Deck

Attend a sober rave in the sky, 57 stories up

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dance
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Shortly after yoga ended, it didn't take long for the crowd to nearly double, and turn into a full-fledged dance party.

On Saturday, April 7, there's a good reason you should forgo sleeping in and wake up before 6 a.m. 

Daybreaker, the early morning dance party/workout, will take place at One Liberty Observation Deck, located 57 stories up.

Attendees will get to watch as the sun comes up over the Philadelphia skyline.

RELATED: One Liberty Observation Deck to host first-ever adoption event | Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker

The event starts with an hour-long yoga session, beginning at 6 a.m. After, there will be two hours of dancing to a live DJ.

Tickets are currently on sale. There's an option to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, bring your own mat.

For each Daybreaker, attendees are encouraged to dress up to match the event's theme. The April theme is "In the Clouds," so dress head-to-toe in white to match.

Never been to Daybreaker and not sure what to expect? This is what the sober rave is really like.

Daybreaker PHL in the Clouds

Saturday, April 7
6-9 a.m. | $18.75-$35 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
Floor 57 at 1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

