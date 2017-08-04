Traffic Road Closures
August 04, 2017

Traffic warning: Lane closures next week on most of Roosevelt Boulevard

By PhillyVoice Staff

Roadwork will close lanes in both directions on the Roosevelt Boulevard – day and night – next week.

Authorities are warning that traffic backups and delays will occur during construction.

Two stretches of the outer lanes of U.S. 1 will be closed for milling and paving work – from Cottman Avenue to 9th Street and from Red Lion Road to the Bucks County line, according to PennDOT. The closures are in effect from:

• Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Friday (Aug. 11), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

All scheduled construction activities will be weather-dependent and motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling in work areas.

The work is part of a major improvement project to repair and resurface 12 miles of the outer lanes and crossover lanes.

Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in mid-November.


