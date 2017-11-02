Odd News Russia
Mueller Drink Promotion Charles Dharapak/AP

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller is seated before President Barack Obama and FBI Director James Comey arrive at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington. A Washington restaurant announced on Nov. 1, 2017, it is offering a special $5 Moscow Mueller drink every time Mueller, who is now special counsel for the Department of Justice, indicts an associate of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

November 02, 2017

DC bar offers $5 'Moscow Mueller' drinks for indictments

Odd News Russia United States Drinks Donald Trump
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A Washington restaurant is offering a special $5 "Moscow Mueller" drink every time special counsel Robert Mueller indicts an associate of President Donald Trump.

The Bird DC promoted the offer on Twitter Wednesday and added the hashtag "#muellertime."

The drink's name is a play on the popular Moscow Mule, a beverage made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. Mueller is investigating potential links between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

In August, The Bird DC announced all happy hour drinks would be $4 any time Trump fires a White House official.

