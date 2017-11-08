Phil Murphy wins race to succeed Chris Christie as New Jersey governor

Politics Elections
Democrat Phil Murphy won the race to succeed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday, topping Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Phil Murphy was elected New Jersey's next governor on Tuesday.

Murphy, the front-runner heading into Election Day, overcame Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's bid to succeed Gov. Chris Christie, who is set to leave office as one of the most unpopular governors in the country.

In an unofficial tally, The New York Times had Murphy ahead of Guadagno by 11 percentage points shortly before 9 p.m., with 17 percent of precincts reporting.

Guadagno, who served as Christie's side for the past eight years, contended with Trump's and Christie's unpopularity, factors that helped pave Murphy's path to victory. 

Democrats were eager to show they could harness anti-Trump energy into success at the polls, while Republicans hoped to prove they could put together winning blueprint in blue-leaning states.

"If I could get rid of Trump I would be even happier. I've never seen our state so miserable and I've never seen our country so miserable," said John Holpp, 88, who said he voted for Murphy because he's "hoping to get rid of" Christie, who is term-limited.

