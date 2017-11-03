Social Media Donald Trump
Trump Manaford Gates Evan Vucci/AP

In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

November 03, 2017

A departing Twitter employee deactivated Trump's account for 11 minutes

That's one way to make an exit.

Social Media Donald Trump
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Thursday evening President Donald Trump’s notorious Twitter account vanished from the social media site for a mysterious 11 minutes.

The brief hiatus sparked a flurry of both joyous and speculative Tweets as users wondered what caused the deactivation.

Shortly after the president’s Twitter account was reactivated, word broke that it was actually a departing Twitter employee who deactivated the account on their way out.

“Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day,” Twitter Government tweeted Thursday. “We are conducting a full internal review.”

Early Friday Trump, predictably, took to Twitter to comment on the incident as the #RogueTwitterEmployee hashtag gained some traction.

Trump’s frequent usage of his personal Twitter account – not the official @POTUS handle – has garnered criticism before he was even inaugurated, and has only drawn deeper backlash as he uses the social media platform to announce major policy updates, such as the transgender military ban, or speak to critics in a manner that some argue conflicts with Twitter’s usage rules

His language in a Tweet from September, for example, wherein he posited North Korea “won’t be around much longer,” was considered a declaration of war by the country’s foreign minister, who then argued that North Korea had a right to shoot U.S. bombers even if they aren’t in the country’s airspace.

Reuters also draws a connection between the Twitter account’s brief deactivation and the criticism some social media companies, including Twitter, have faced in not doing enough to curb the spread of Russian propaganda and false news shared on their platforms.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

