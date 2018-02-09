February 09, 2018

DeSean Jackson expands on Chip Kelly rift: 'I don't respect him'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL ESPN
DeSean Undisputed Source/FS1

DeSean Jackson appears on FS1's "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

NFL fans and observers have rightly marveled at the way Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson managed to steer the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory just two years after former head coach Chip Kelly left the roster and locker room culture in ruins. 

No former Eagle was more swiftly impacted by Kelly's high-handed abuse of power than Bucs wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was cut from the team in 2014 amid hazy media reports connecting him to gang members from his youth in southern California.

At the time, Jackson told ESPN the Magazine that while he knew gang members and associated with them from time to time, he never belonged to a gang. From a football standpoint, Jackson was cut after a career year in which he racked up 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns in Chip Kelly's offense. He was the first of several players from the Eagles core who were released over the next few seasons.

Most fans have moved on from that Eagles era with a lasting appreciation for the excitement and promise it once held. Winning Super Bowl LII with a completely revamped roster and coaching staff was ultimately worth the pain of losing the team's previous stars, from the perspective of a championship-starved city. 

But if you're Jackson or LeSean McCoy — even if you know the NFL is a business like any other, and have happily moved forward in life — there's plenty of reason to look back at Kelly's dismantling of the team with some disappointment. 

After the Eagles beat the Patriots on Sunday night, Jackson took to Instagram with a temporary post flashing the words, "Chipmunk Kelly a bum." He then congratulated the Eagles in a tweet.

On Friday morning, Jackson joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss his reaction to the Eagles championship parade and how he looks back on his final season with the team under Chip Kelly.

Check out the full clip below.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL ESPN Philadelphia DeSean Jackson Eagles Chip Kelly Buccaneers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Jason Kelce wound up wearing a Mummers costume at Eagles Super Bowl parade
020818_Kelce-Parade_usat

Eagles Parade

What it's like being an Australian in Philadelphia when the Eagles win the Super Bowl
Anna Watters Eagles Australia

Sixers

Bryan Colangelo says Markelle Fultz's range is currently 'within the paint'
020918_MarkelleFultz_usat

Humor

Comedian ‘Delco mom’ celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl win
aunt mary pat disabatino

Fandom

'Lucky' Stallone encounter gives Eagles fan boost he needed for homecoming
Michael Finuoli and Sylvester Stallone

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Escapes

Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.