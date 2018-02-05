Despite Super Bowl win, Eagles are already underdogs next season

February 05, 2018
The city of Philadelphia may still be reveling in their post-Super Bowl glow, but out in Las Vegas, they've already turned their attention to the 2019 Super Bowl, releasing early odds for next year's big game.
And, despite their win over the Patriots on Sunday night – not to mention the fact that quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be ready to go for next season and almost all of their starters are under contract – the Eagles are not the favorites.
According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the Birds have the second-best odds to win the 2019 Super Bowl. The favorite? The Patriots (of course).
Patriots +450
Eagles +600
Steelers +800
Vikings +1200
Packers +1200
Saints +1600
Falcons +1800
Cowboys +2000
Seahawks +2000
Jaguars +2000
Texans +2000
Raiders +2000
Rams +2500
Chargers +2500
Chiefs +2500
49ers +3000
Panthers +3000
Ravens +4000
Titans +4000
Colts +4000
Broncos +5000
Lions +6000
Buccaneers +6000
Cardinals +8000
Giants +8000
Redskins +8000
Dolphins +8000
Bills +8000
Bengals +8000
Bears +10000
Jets +10000
Browns +10000
The Eagles, who won all three of their postseason games as underdogs and were +4000 at this time last year, seem totally fine with their odds.
Perfect 😂 https://t.co/M25Wv7Q6H4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports