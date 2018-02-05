Despite Super Bowl win, Eagles are already underdogs next season

The city of Philadelphia may still be reveling in their post-Super Bowl glow, but out in Las Vegas, they've already turned their attention to the 2019 Super Bowl, releasing early odds for next year's big game.

And, despite their win over the Patriots on Sunday night – not to mention the fact that quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be ready to go for next season and almost all of their starters are under contract – the Eagles are not the favorites.

According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the Birds have the second-best odds to win the 2019 Super Bowl. The favorite? The Patriots (of course).

Patriots +450

Eagles +600

Steelers +800

Vikings +1200

Packers +1200

Saints +1600

Falcons +1800

Cowboys +2000

Seahawks +2000

Jaguars +2000

Texans +2000

Raiders +2000

Rams +2500

Chargers +2500

Chiefs +2500

49ers +3000

Panthers +3000

Ravens +4000

Titans +4000

Colts +4000

Broncos +5000

Lions +6000

Buccaneers +6000

Cardinals +8000

Giants +8000

Redskins +8000

Dolphins +8000

Bills +8000

Bengals +8000

Bears +10000

Jets +10000

Browns +10000

The Eagles, who won all three of their postseason games as underdogs and were +4000 at this time last year, seem totally fine with their odds.

