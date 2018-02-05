February 05, 2018

Despite Super Bowl win, Eagles are already underdogs next season

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011318ChrisLong Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Underneath this dog mask is Chris Long.

The city of Philadelphia may still be reveling in their post-Super Bowl glow, but out in Las Vegas, they've already turned their attention to the 2019 Super Bowl, releasing early odds for next year's big game.

And, despite their win over the Patriots on Sunday night – not to mention the fact that quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be ready to go for next season and almost all of their starters are under contract – the Eagles are not the favorites. 

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Eagles parade likely set for Thursday, Mayor Kenney says | Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots | WATCH: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie: It's an incredible group of young men | PHOTOS: Fans erupt in celebration as Eagles win Super Bowl | Corey Clement goes from undrafted question mark to Super Bowl hero

According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the Birds have the second-best odds to win the 2019 Super Bowl. The favorite? The Patriots (of course). 

Patriots +450
Eagles +600
Steelers +800
Vikings +1200
Packers +1200
Saints +1600
Falcons +1800
Cowboys +2000
Seahawks +2000
Jaguars +2000
Texans +2000
Raiders +2000
Rams +2500
Chargers +2500
Chiefs +2500
49ers +3000
Panthers +3000
Ravens +4000
Titans +4000
Colts +4000
Broncos +5000
Lions +6000
Buccaneers +6000
Cardinals +8000
Giants +8000
Redskins +8000
Dolphins +8000
Bills +8000
Bengals +8000
Bears +10000
Jets +10000
Browns +10000

The Eagles, who won all three of their postseason games as underdogs and were +4000 at this time last year, seem totally fine with their odds. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia New England Patriots Odds Super Bowl LII Super Bowl LIII

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Nelson Agholor receives intravenous fluids to cope with flu-like symptoms
020318NelsonAgholor

Skylines

Green with envy? Comcast Center skips Eagles party on Philly skyline
02022018_Philly_Skyline_Eagles_full_DR

Eagles

Kevin Hart apologizes to Vikings fans on behalf of Philly
Carroll - Kevin Hart

Film

M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area
11232015_creed_website

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Mailbag: Who is going to win Super Bowl MVP?
020218JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.