January 04, 2018

Dilworth Park hosting special ice skating events in January

Including a silent disco skate session and a zombie-themed night

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Ice Skating Dilworth Park
Carroll - Ice Skating at the Rothman institute Ice Rink Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Rothman Institute Ice Rink at Dilworth Park, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

This winter, head to Dilworth Park to skate around the Rothman Ice Rink with friends and family. In January, there will be special ice skating events at the park, like a skate session with Silent Philly and a zombie-themed night.

Check out the upcoming events below. 

The rink, Rothman Cabin and America’s Garden Capital Maze at the park will remain open through Feb. 26. Dilworth Park is located at 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Silent Philly Skate on Friday, Jan. 19

Silent Philly, which hosts silent discos, will be at the rink in mid-January. Skaters will receive headphones with three stations featuring different DJs. To change the music, just flip the switch. Everyone will be able to skate to their own beat.

The event, which runs 6-10 p.m., is $25 per person. If you bring your own skates, it's $20.

Princess and Pirate Skate on Saturday, Jan. 20

Families are invited to a fairytale-themed skate session. Kids can dress up as pirates and princesses to play pretend. There will be make-and-take crafts and complimentary face painting, too.

The event runs 2 to 4 p.m. Admission for kids age 10-and-under is $3. For adults, admission is $5. Skate rental is $10.

Skate. Pride. Love. on Tuesday, Jan. 23

In partnership with the Philadelphia Gay News, celebrate universal love for everyone. 

Entertainment will include Brittany Lynn of Philly Drag Mafia, DJ Carl Michaels and Temple University's LGBTQIA+ advocacy a cappella group called Pitch, Please.

It will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the rink is $5. Skate rental is $10.

Zombie Skate on Friday, Jan. 26

Put on your best zombie costume and makeup for the Zombie Skate at the rink.

Victory Brewing will choose the best-dressed zombie to win a Victory gift card, Eastern State Penitentiary tickets and Rothman Ice Rink passes.

Skaters will be joined by zombies from Eastern State Penitentiary’s Terror Behind the Walls.

Presumably, because sunlight burns the living dead, the event will take place at night, from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5. Skate rental is $10.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

