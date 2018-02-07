Diners vote one Philly restaurant among 100 most romantic in United States

Valentine's Day is a holiday you either avoid at all costs or avoid at your own peril.

People in Philadelphia are actively looking for new and special ways to win their lovers' hearts, according to a recent study by Instacart. An analysis of love- and gift-related search trends determined that Philly is this year's fourth most romantic city in the United States.

If you really want to impress your partner or a new date, starting with an exceptional meal is one of the most reliable ways to ensure the night is an overall success.

What better way to boil down your options than to crowdsource intimate restaurants?

Reservation app OpenTable recently released its top 100 most romantic restaurants in the United States. The list is based on an analysis of more than 12 million reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants across the country.

Philadelphia earned one spot for the historic Victor Café in Passyunk Square.

The Italian restaurant dates all the way back to 1933 and the end of Prohibition, when the former DiStefano's Gramophone at 1303 Dickinson St. was converted into a restaurant. Signed photographs, records and memorabilia cover the cafe's walls to keep its musical legacy alive.

For diners, this "living history" takes the form of live performances of arias and instrumental solos every 15 to 20 minutes or so when the waitstaff rings a bell and springs into song.

It should go without saying that reservations are fully booked for this Valentine's Day, but The Victor Café is a diner-approved spot you'll want to visit the next time you're looking for a romantic evening.