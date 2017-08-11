Music Awards
In this June 10, 2017 file photo, singer Dionne Warwick arrives for the opening ceremony of the Life Ball in front of the City Hall in Vienna, Austria.

August 11, 2017

Dionne Warwick to be honored with Philly's Marian Anderson Award

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Dionne Warwick will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.

Warwick has had 18 consecutive top 100 singles, and 20 best-selling albums, featuring her blend of pop, gospel and R&B. She has supported many philanthropic campaigns, including those battling AIDS and world hunger. She's also a champion of music education.

Previous winners include singer Patti LaBelle, music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff and jazz great Wynton Marsalis.

