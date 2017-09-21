Diptyque's best-sellers inspire dinner at Main Line restaurant

Fall often gets called sweater weather, but a better nickname is arguably candle weather. It's the season to light those fancy scented candles and get cozy on the couch.



If your go-to is the popular French brand Diptyque's luxury scented goods, then you'll want to keep Wednesday, Oct. 11, open.

Autograph Brasserie, located in the Eagle Village Shops in Wayne, is planning a Diptyque dinner, where three signature scents will be paired with three small plates for $30 per person – and every dinner guest goes home with Diptyque swag (!!!).

Executive chef Ralph Fernandez worked closely with Diptyque to create the pairings, which are listed below.



• Diptyque's Philosykos scent is a mixture of fig leaves, fig wood, fig sap and black pepper. Fernandez will serve a Humboldt Fog goat cheese toast with Black Mission fig jam, barrel-aged black pepper balsamic and fall herbs.



• The L’Ombre dans L’Eau scent includes notes of Bulgarian rose, blackcurrant buds, petit grain and blackcurrant leaves. The accompanying dish will be black currant honey-glazed duck breast with autumn-spiced root vegetables, red jewel sweet potatoes and cassis huckleberry duck jus.



• Diptyque’s Eau Duelle smells of bourbon vanilla, pink peppercorn, Cypriol and calamus. It will be paired with vanilla creme brulee with barrel-aged bourbon maple berries and pink peppercorn shortbread.

Besides being a whimsical way to spend a Wednesday night, the event does offer some practical advice. Next time you throw a dinner party, you'll know how to pick out a candle scent to pair with the meal.



The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are required.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7-9 p.m. | $30 per person

Autograph Brasserie

503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA