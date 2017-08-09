Business Courts
08092017_pink_slime_AP Nati Harnik, File/AP

This March 2012 file photo shows the beef product that critics call "pink slime" during a plant tour of Beef Products Inc. in South Sioux City, Neb. Disney has reported spending $177 million on a legal settlement during the quarter that its subsidiary ABC and a South Dakota meat producer announced a settlement in a high-profile defamation lawsuit.

August 09, 2017

Disney reports $177M payment after 'pink slime' suit settled

By Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Disney has reported spending $177 million on a legal settlement during the quarter that its subsidiary ABC and a South Dakota meat producer announced a settlement in a high-profile defamation lawsuit.

Disney's filing this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't give other details. Disney didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

ABC and South Dakota-based Beef Products Inc. announced their settlement in June, but its terms are confidential. BPI sued ABC in 2012 over its reports on a beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime."

BPI argued that ABC's coverage misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe, is not beef and isn't nutritious. A spokesman for BPI didn't immediately return an email requesting comment.

They settled while the case was at trial.

