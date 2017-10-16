First-Aid Snakes
10162017_rattlesnake_iStock DaveGartland/iStock.com

Rattlesnake.

October 16, 2017

Doctor's research could buy time for snake bite victims

First-Aid Snakes United States Health Emergencies Associated Press
By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A researcher at the University of Arizona is experimenting with a new therapy to help treat rattlesnake bites.

Dr. Vance G. Nielsen hopes that once it is ready for humans, the therapy will be administered like an EpiPen, injected into a snakebite victim in the field to buy the person valuable time to get to the hospital for anti-venom treatments.

Nielsen, a professor and vice chair for research in the University of Arizona Department of Anesthesiology and the College of Medicine, said generally, venom is harmful to the nervous system and can interfere with the normal function of blood.

In the case of blood, snake venom will either cause clotting, called coagulation, which can lead to heart attack or stroke; or it can inhibit clotting, called anti-coagulation, causing excessive bleeding, the Arizona Daily Star reported .

The therapy includes injecting carbon monoxide into the venom directly to block its effects.

"There's a gigantic body of literature about how carbon monoxide can make things better or worse in human medicine. I was looking at the coagulation angle of it," which there are not many people studying that aspect of it, Nielsen said.

Nielsen has successfully shown the therapy blocks 36 different kinds of venom from interacting with animal and human plasma in test tubes. He also had successful results in live animal tests for at least an hour.

Nielsen hasn't tested to see if the effects of the treatment could last longer.

The next step in his research is to test a more EpiPen-like application method, meaning direct injection into the bitten area, on animals before any human tests are allowed.

Antivenom is the standard treatment for snakebites, Nielsen said. "This is not to replace antivenom," he said.

But if this therapy can keep the poisonous parts of the venom inactive, it could lessen the damage to a victim's body, Nielsen said.

It's a possibility that still has to be tested, he said. But Nielsen sees his treatment as a bridge to get victims antivenom therapy with as little harm as possible.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

101617DougPederson

Eagles are all alone atop the NFC

Public Health

10122017_Rat_Squad2_FB

In Philly, he wages war on a never-ending tide of rats

Musicians

Max Weinberg

Max Weinberg: thundering till the end

Videos

Police Jump

Video: Dude jumps on back of cop car at Temple tailgate

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.