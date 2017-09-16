Odd News Animals
A Dogs Journey Danielle Finkelstein/Newsday via AP

Volunteer Myra Kennett, of the rescue group Bobbi and The Strays, plays with Relay at the facility in Freeport, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The German shepherd mix went under a backyard fence in West Palm Beach, Fla. in February 2016 and the dog's microchip has been traced back to the owners. The shelter's looking for a volunteer to drive the dog to Florida.

September 16, 2017

Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York

By Newsday
Associated Press

FREEPORT, N.Y. — A dog that disappeared in Florida in February 2016 has been found in New York.

Newsday says a woman found the stray, a German shepherd mix, and brought it to a Long Island rescue group called Bobbi and The Strays on Tuesday.

The dog's microchip was traced to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rick Moneck says his family adopted the "beautiful" and "well-behaved" dog, named Relay, as a puppy in 2014.

When Relay went under the backyard fence, the family searched for months. Moneck says a blurry gas station video appeared to show a man putting Relay into his car.

Now, the shelter's looking for a volunteer to drive Relay to Florida.

Moneck says it's "unbelievable" that his family will be reunited with the "dog that we loved so much."

