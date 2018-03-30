Fill up on $1 empanadas at Cuba Libre

March 30, 2018
Once again, Cuba Libre in Old City will celebrate National Empanada Day with a deal.
On Sunday, April 8, empanadas will be $1, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests can choose from the $1 empanadas listed below:
• Del Campo – Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes
• Picadillo – Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives and raisins
• De la Casa – Hand-chopped chicken, corn, pepper jack cheese
They will be available at the bar, along with happy hour drink specials. There will be $5 mojitos and caipirinhas, as well as $4 house-made sangria, wine and beer.
After the National Empanada Day celebration ends, Cuba Libre has another surprise for fans of the stuffed pastry.
A special will be available from Monday, April 16 through Monday, April 30. The Chicken Baracoa Empanada will be filled with pulled chicken stewed with coconut milk, mangos and tomato-ginger chutney.
Sunday, April 8
5-7 p.m. | $1 empanadas
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106