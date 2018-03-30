March 30, 2018

Fill up on $1 empanadas at Cuba Libre

The deal will be available on National Empanada Day

Cuba Libre will host an empanada happy hour on April 8.

Once again, Cuba Libre in Old City will celebrate National Empanada Day with a deal.

On Sunday, April 8, empanadas will be $1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can choose from the $1 empanadas listed below:

• Del Campo – Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes
• Picadillo – Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives and raisins
• De la Casa – Hand-chopped chicken, corn, pepper jack cheese

They will be available at the bar, along with happy hour drink specials. There will be $5 mojitos and caipirinhas, as well as $4 house-made sangria, wine and beer.

After the National Empanada Day celebration ends, Cuba Libre has another surprise for fans of the stuffed pastry.

A special will be available from Monday, April 16 through Monday, April 30. The Chicken Baracoa Empanada will be filled with pulled chicken stewed with coconut milk, mangos and tomato-ginger chutney.

National Empanada Day

Sunday, April 8
5-7 p.m. | $1 empanadas
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

