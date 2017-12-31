Donnie Jones forgot to take off his sweatpants

December 31, 2017
During the second quarter of the Eagles' relatively meaningless week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia punter Donnie Jones went onto the field to do what he does best: punt.
One problem, though: He forgot to take off his warmup pants.
Twitter reacted appropriately:
Of course, being the boss that he is, Jones went on to pin the 'Boys deep inside their own territory.
Donnie Jones' forgetting his had his warmup pants on was pretty damn funny. Then he puts the ball inside the 5.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 31, 2017
Donnie J'owns, baby.