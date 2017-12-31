Donnie Jones forgot to take off his sweatpants

During the second quarter of the Eagles' relatively meaningless week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia punter Donnie Jones went onto the field to do what he does best: punt.

One problem, though: He forgot to take off his warmup pants.

Twitter reacted appropriately:

Of course, being the boss that he is, Jones went on to pin the 'Boys deep inside their own territory.

Donnie J'owns, baby.