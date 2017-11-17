Doug Glanville to teach Penn class on sports and social justice

Former Phillies outfielder and University of Pennsylvania graduate Doug Glanville is set to teach a class at his alma mater this coming spring that will focus on an issue that's dominated national conversation over the past year.

Glanville, now a New York Times columnist, author and ESPN baseball analyst, will teach “Communication, Sports, and Social Justice" at Penn's Annenberg School for Communication.

"Through case studies, review of current events, and empirical evidence from Glanville’s own experience, students will learn to evaluate the patterns and strategies that athletes have employed to elevate an issue," a press release from Penn read.

"The course will help students develop a critical eye for communication approaches and how well those tactics yield the desired changes."

Glanville's new class is being offered at a time when professional athletes and the ways they chose to raise awareness about certain issues have become flashpoints for political debate – most notably, when players have protested or demonstrated during the national anthem before games.

"If my instincts are correct, the tools one can gain from openly discussing expression through sports can serve as a proxy for addressing inequities in a diverse society," Glanville said.

Glanville, who earned a degree in systems engineering at Penn, is the perfect candidate to tackle the complex intersection of sports, politics and communication, according to his peers.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said Glanville "will effectively represent the opportunities and challenges we all face in the world of professional sports as we tackle issues that confront our society."

“There has never been a more important time than now to gain more knowledge, and there is no one better to share it than Doug," added Olympic medal-winning softball player and ESPN colleague Jessica Mendoza.

The class, which is being offered for the spring 2018 semester, is currently open for registration for Penn students.