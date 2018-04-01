April 01, 2018

Doug Pederson addresses the Eagles' slot corner spot

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles like Jalen Mills' versatility.

For the first time in a long time, the Philadelphia Eagles are flush with talented, young cornerback, who also happen to have a fair amount of experience in the NFL for their ages.

Player Age Games Starts 
 Ronald Darby 2437 36 
 Daryl Worley 2331 25 
 Jalen Mills 2331 17 
 Rasul Douglas 2314 
 Sidney Jones 21
 TOTAL 114 83 


While the Eagles' corners have a combined 114 career games (plus the playoffs) under their belts, they do not have a corner on the roster who has primarily played in the slot in the NFL. When asked who could potentially fill that role in 2018 at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando, Doug Pederson mentioned Jalen Mills.

“I think he’s comfortable enough," Pederson said. "He understands. He’s a versatile guy. If you ever needed him to play a safety spot he can go back. He’s that type of athlete. He’s not just one position. He’s versatile enough to know that we can be able to move him around a little bit. For a guy that was drafted where he was, late, he’s been a real, real, big bright big spot for us these first two years.”

Mills is a player the Eagles could potentially start on the outside and then move into the slot when they go nickel, which in reality is most of the time.

Another option that shouldn't be completely ruled out is the possibility of the Eagles drafting a slot corner at pick No. 32. It should be noted that there are probably two corners that project to the slot in the NFL that are worthy of the 32nd overall pick, and the Eagles brought them both in (or plan to bring them both in) for visits to the NovaCare Complex. They are LSU's Donte Jackson and UCF's Mike Hughes.

At any rate, on April 1, 2017, the Eagles' corners were Mills, Robinson, Ron Brooks, Dwayne Gratz, Aaron Grymes, C.J. Smith, and Mitchell White. The roster has come a long way at that spot in one year.

