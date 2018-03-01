March 01, 2018

Doug Pederson explains Duce Staley's new role as assistant head coach

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
"Doug, you beef?"

After former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich left to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Doug Pederson interviewed then wide receivers coach Mike Groh and running backs coach Duce Staley for the open position.

On Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indy, Peterson explained why he chose Groh over Staley.

“I couldn’t have gone wrong with either he or Duce," Pederson said. "I talked to both of those guys and I felt comfortable obviously with Mike, being in the coordinator position, sharp mind. He was involved in our passing game quite a bit, and he’s a former quarterback, things of that nature. Made a nice fit for me. And then Duce is promoted to assistant head coach. I respect the heck out of Duce, and what he’s done, what he’s brought, how he’s managed that running back room the last two years, some of the dynamic personalities in that room. He does an outstanding job with the run game, with coach (Jeff) Stoutland.”

During the season, Groh helped put together the Eagles' game plans, along with Pederson, Reich, and former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. Groh's focus was on third down plays, which is area where the Eagles excelled in 2017. 

Staley will continue to coach the running backs like he always has, but Pederson will include him more in the weekly game planning going forward, and as a voice who can address the entire team when necessary.

“One of the things I want to do with him is grow his, sort of his input with the game-planning a little bit," Pederson explained. "He’s really involved with the run side of it, with coach Stoutland and Eugune (Chung) and Justin Peelle. If there’s a time he needs to speak to the team, obviously, in that position, he can do that for me. Just continue the day-to-day managing of that running back room. Not a lot’s gonna change but we’ll try to increase his role some.”

