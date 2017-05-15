Television Dr. Phil
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, days after he was acquitted of the double murder. He was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

May 15, 2017

'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez's fiancee

By Associated Press

BOSTON — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is speaking out publicly for the first time.

A two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air on the "Dr. Phil " show on Monday and Tuesday.

In excerpts already released, Jenkins-Hernandez tells host Dr. Phillip McGraw that she does not think that Hernandez's death in his prison cell on April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled.

She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation just hours before he was found hanged, and told her and their daughter that "Daddy's going to come home."

Hernandez's suicide came just days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying. He was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

