March 06, 2018

‘Dumpster fire’ and ‘mansplain’ among hundreds of new words added to dictionary

Other new Merriam-Webster entries include 'retweet,' 'hate-watch' and 'welp'

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Dictionary
02-062415_Books_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Brickbat Books, 709 South 4th Street.

Merriam-Webster is undergoing its latest dictionary word additions, this time bringing a reported 850 new words to the long-running resource.

Most notable among them is “dumpster fire,” a word Merriam-Webster officially defines as “an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.”

The dictionary even makes a jab at the New York Giants’ abysmal NFL season, citing NJ Advance Media’s James Kratch for how to use the word in a sentence: “Reese and McAdoo take the fall for what has been a dumpster fire of a season, one which has them a 2-10 on the season, and in line for one of the top two picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.”

(For the record, PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski predicted the Giants would be a dumpster fire back in June, months before Kratch did.)

Another addition to the dictionary commonly used in 2018 is “mansplain,” which Merriam-Webster says has been in rotation among English speakers since 2008. The dictionary defines it as when men “explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic.” The term “mansplainer” may be used as a noun.

Two other new words that may look familiar, particularly to social media users, are “retweet” and “embiggen,” the latter of which, Business Insider points out, actually has roots in a mid-90s “Simpsons” episode. See below for proof.


There are a ton of other gems in Merriam-Webster’s latest word dump, including “kombucha,” “glamping,” “hate-watch,” “welp,” and “initial coin offering,” for all you Bitcoin users out there.

“The words we use are constantly changing in big ways and small, and we’re here to record those changes,” dictionary officials said in a statement.

“Each word has taken its own path in its own time to become part of our language – to be used frequently enough by some in order to be placed in a reference for all.”

Read more about the new additions here

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Dictionary Philadelphia Words Kombucha Bitcoin Mansplaining The Simpsons Social Media Twitter Merriam-Webster

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Families of Solebury homicide victims tell of 'undescribable' grief
Carroll - Families file lawsuits in Cosmo DiNardo case during press conference

Eagles

Source: Eagles to hire Gunter Brewer to be wide receiver coach
030518MackHollins

Travel

How to get the best seats on an airplane flying coach
airplane seats

Restaurants

Popular Philly chef suspended for allegations of sexual harassment
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' turnover-plagued loss to Milwaukee Bucks
030518-ErsanIlyasova-USAToday

Charity

Thanks to the 'Philly Special,' an African village now has safe drinking water
Philly Special Well

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.