February 05, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts honors Eagles win with free coffee for Philly

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Even though Dunkin' Donuts is the coffee chain of choice in Boston and New England, Philadelphians can grab a free cup today as a perk for the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII.

Keeping up with the “Eagles win, you win” promise, Dunkin' Donuts will offer a free medium coffee on Monday (today!) to DD Perks members who have an enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card (you can make a free account here).

The deal applies to store locations throughout Greater Philadelphia, including Southeastern PA, South Jersey, and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware.

There’s one-cup limit per guest and cold brew is not included in the promotion.

