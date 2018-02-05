Dunkin' Donuts honors Eagles win with free coffee for Philly

Even though Dunkin' Donuts is the coffee chain of choice in Boston and New England, Philadelphians can grab a free cup today as a perk for the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII.



Keeping up with the “Eagles win, you win” promise, Dunkin' Donuts will offer a free medium coffee on Monday (today!) to DD Perks members who have an enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card (you can make a free account here).

The deal applies to store locations throughout Greater Philadelphia, including Southeastern PA, South Jersey, and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware.

There’s one-cup limit per guest and cold brew is not included in the promotion.