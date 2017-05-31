Odd News Business

May 31, 2017

Dunkin' Donuts sends cease-and-desist to local coffee shop

Odd News Business United States Dunkin Donuts Associated Press
By The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle
Associated Press

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts coffee shop owner says he received a cease-and-desist letter from Dunkin' Donuts claiming trademark infringement for riffing on the chain's catchphrase.

Steve Copoulos tells the Sun Chronicle he added window art reading "North now runs on Mike's" on his Mike's Coffee shop in North Attleborough.

While he expected a few laughs from customers, Copoulos says he was surprised to find the letter from the Canton, Massachusetts-based coffee shop chain claiming he was infringing on their "America Runs on Dunkin'" slogan and Copoulos' variation implied an affiliation.

Copoulos says he wants to be the "exact opposite" of a corporate coffee chain and has since erased the sign.

Dunkin' Donuts, in a statement, said it wrote the letter, "In support of our legal rights under trademark law and in support of our franchisees."

___

This story has been changed to correct that Dunkin' Donuts is based in Canton, Massachusetts, not Quincy.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.