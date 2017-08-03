Business Restaurants
06022015_dunkin_donuts_AP Mark Lennihan, File/AP

A girl holds a beverage and a donut at a Dunkin' Donuts store in New York.

August 03, 2017

Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe

Business Restaurants United States Donuts Dunkin Donuts Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name.

A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company says a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too.

The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, not just doughnuts. Dunkin' Donuts says it won't make a decision on whether it will change its name until late next year, when it expects to start redesigning stores.

News of the test was first reported by Nation's Restaurant News.

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.