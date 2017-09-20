Movies The Rock
Dwayne Johnson Omar Vega/AP

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the U.S. Premiere of "Baywatch" at Lummus Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

September 20, 2017

Dwayne Johnson to star in '80s arcade flick 'Rampage' this spring

Reel News: the answer to the question, 'What will The Rock do next?' is pretty much 'whatever he wants'

By Bill Wine
PhillyVoice Contributor

Dwayne Johnson, as powerful as he is, can’t actually be in three places at once. It only seems that way.

That’s because his rampage of a movie career, which finds him firmly established as a bankable box office behemoth, has rendered his fantastically successful wrestling career as "The Rock" that preceded it as merely a warm-up act.

With "Central Intelligence," "Moana," "The Fate of the Furious," and "Baywatch" behind him, and another dozen or so movie projects ready to taxi down the runway and keep him busy for the next three years, the acknowledged superstar will star in "Rampage," due in April, an action-adventure science fiction thriller that’s based on a 1986 arcade video game.

Johnson plays a zoologist and the plot involves a trio of gigantic monsters – a gorilla, a lizard, and a wolf, oh my – fighting the military and destroying North American cities and landmarks.

So, no, it’s not Oscar bait.

Director Brad Peyton – who has collaborated with Johnson three times before, on "San Andreas," "Fast Five," and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" – also has a supporting cast that includes Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, and Jake Lacy.

As for the in-demand actor, who’s far from anything between "The Rock" and a hard place, the answer to the Hollywood question, “What will he do next?,” is pretty much “whatever he wants.”

Bill Wine

