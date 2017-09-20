Dwayne Johnson to star in '80s arcade flick 'Rampage' this spring

Dwayne Johnson, as powerful as he is, can’t actually be in three places at once. It only seems that way.

That’s because his rampage of a movie career, which finds him firmly established as a bankable box office behemoth, has rendered his fantastically successful wrestling career as "The Rock" that preceded it as merely a warm-up act.

With "Central Intelligence," "Moana," "The Fate of the Furious," and "Baywatch" behind him, and another dozen or so movie projects ready to taxi down the runway and keep him busy for the next three years, the acknowledged superstar will star in "Rampage," due in April, an action-adventure science fiction thriller that’s based on a 1986 arcade video game.

Johnson plays a zoologist and the plot involves a trio of gigantic monsters – a gorilla, a lizard, and a wolf, oh my – fighting the military and destroying North American cities and landmarks.

So, no, it’s not Oscar bait.

Director Brad Peyton – who has collaborated with Johnson three times before, on "San Andreas," "Fast Five," and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" – also has a supporting cast that includes Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, and Jake Lacy.

As for the in-demand actor, who’s far from anything between "The Rock" and a hard place, the answer to the Hollywood question, “What will he do next?,” is pretty much “whatever he wants.”