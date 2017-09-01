Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, will have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the cuts have already begun. We'll keep track of each of the cuts as they trickle in here.

• Eagles waive/injured Paul Turner (via Dave Zangaro, CSN): Turner was last year's camp darling, but he could not stay healthy during camp, so he was a very easy release this season.

• Eagles release Matt McGloin (via Matt Lombardo, NJ.com): At one point thought to be a strong candidate to win a No. 3 QB job, McGloin struggled mightily throughout training camp and the preseason. He leaves Philadelphia atop a dragon, breathing fire on the townspeople.



Jimmy Kempski/for PhillyVoice

• Eagles release QB Dane Evans (via Adam Caplan): Evans was never a threat to make the final roster, but was the third best quarterback on the team throughout camp and the preseason. He has a shot at the practice squad.

• Eagles release Tyler Orlosky (via Aaron Wilson): Orlosky was a priority free agent, but he was demoted from third-team center to third-team guard, and became something of an afterthought as training camp wore on. He is unlikely to land on the practice squad.

• The Eagles announced a wave of cuts: In addition to the players noted above the Eagles released the following players (in alphabetical order):

LB Don Cherry: Cherry had his moments during camp and the preseason, with his highlight coming on an interception that he almost returned for a touchdown. He is a practice squad candidate.

DT Winston Craig: Craig never really stood out at a position that had depleted depth for most of camp.

WR Rashard Davis: Davis was only on the roster for about a week. His release was obvious.

TE Anthony Denham: Denham looked like a decent enough blocker, but he couldn't catch.

LB Carlos Fields: The Eagles signed him just to get through the fourth preseason game.

CB Aaron Grymes: Grymes played well at times during camp, but got caught in a numbers crunch. Look for him to join the practice squad.

DE Jake Metz: I didn't even know the Eagles signed him.

T Victor Salako: Big-body guy had some traits, but was overwhelmed by the Eagles' DEs at times during camp.

LB Christian Tago: Like Carlos Fields above, the Eagles signed him just to get through the fourth preseason game.

DT Gabe Wright: Veteran who looked OK in the spring, but did very little throughout camp. Easy decision.

TE Adam Zaruba: Zaruba was a the rugby player the Eagles signed from Canada. He showed some athleticism and blocking ability, but he had no real shot of making the team.



