Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

September 01, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, will have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the cuts have already begun. We'll keep track of each of the cuts as they trickle in here.
• Eagles waive/injured Paul Turner (via Dave Zangaro, CSN): Turner was last year's camp darling, but he could not stay healthy during camp, so he was a very easy release this season.
• Eagles release Matt McGloin (via Matt Lombardo, NJ.com): At one point thought to be a strong candidate to win a No. 3 QB job, McGloin struggled mightily throughout training camp and the preseason. He leaves Philadelphia atop a dragon, breathing fire on the townspeople.
• Eagles release QB Dane Evans (via Adam Caplan): Evans was never a threat to make the final roster, but was the third best quarterback on the team throughout camp and the preseason. He has a shot at the practice squad.
• Eagles release Tyler Orlosky (via Aaron Wilson): Orlosky was a priority free agent, but he was demoted from third-team center to third-team guard, and became something of an afterthought as training camp wore on. He is unlikely to land on the practice squad.
• The Eagles announced a wave of cuts: In addition to the players noted above the Eagles released the following players (in alphabetical order):
