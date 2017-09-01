Eagles NFL
090117MattMcGloin Bill Kostroun/AP

Gloiny.

September 01, 2017

Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, will have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the cuts have already begun. We'll keep track of each of the cuts as they trickle in here.

Eagles waive/injured Paul Turner (via Dave Zangaro, CSN): Turner was last year's camp darling, but he could not stay healthy during camp, so he was a very easy release this season. 

Eagles release Matt McGloin (via Matt Lombardo, NJ.com): At one point thought to be a strong candidate to win a No. 3 QB job, McGloin struggled mightily throughout training camp and the preseason. He leaves Philadelphia atop a dragon, breathing fire on the townspeople.

NoneJimmy Kempski/for PhillyVoice


Eagles release QB Dane Evans (via Adam Caplan): Evans was never a threat to make the final roster, but was the third best quarterback on the team throughout camp and the preseason. He has a shot at the practice squad.

Eagles release Tyler Orlosky (via Aaron Wilson): Orlosky was a priority free agent, but he was demoted from third-team center to third-team guard, and became something of an afterthought as training camp wore on. He is unlikely to land on the practice squad.

The Eagles announced a wave of cuts: In addition to the players noted above the Eagles released the following players (in alphabetical order):

  1. LB Don Cherry: Cherry had his moments during camp and the preseason, with his highlight coming on an interception that he almost returned for a touchdown. He is a practice squad candidate.
  2. DT Winston Craig: Craig never really stood out at a position that had depleted depth for most of camp.
  3. WR Rashard Davis: Davis was only on the roster for about a week. His release was obvious.
  4. TE Anthony Denham: Denham looked like a decent enough blocker, but he couldn't catch.
  5. LB Carlos Fields: The Eagles signed him just to get through the fourth preseason game.
  6. CB Aaron Grymes: Grymes played well at times during camp, but got caught in a numbers crunch. Look for him to join the practice squad.
  7. DE Jake Metz: I didn't even know the Eagles signed him.
  8. T Victor Salako: Big-body guy had some traits, but was overwhelmed by the Eagles' DEs at times during camp.
  9. LB Christian Tago: Like Carlos Fields above, the Eagles signed him just to get through the fourth preseason game.
  10. DT Gabe Wright: Veteran who looked OK in the spring, but did very little throughout camp. Easy decision.
  11. TE Adam Zaruba: Zaruba was a the rugby player the Eagles signed from Canada. He showed some athleticism and blocking ability, but he had no real shot of making the team.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

