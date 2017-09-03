Eagles NFL
042017HowieRoseman Jimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice

Howie and Joe.

September 03, 2017

Eagles add no players on waivers

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles roster
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The waiver wire period following 53-man cutdowns has come and gone, and the Philadelphia Eagles were not awarded any players, according to Adam Caplan:

The Eagles ranked 12th in waiver wire priority, same as their draft position last year, meaning that if they put in any claims on players, the 11 teams in front of them would have to have passed on the players the Eagles coveted. Waiver wire activity was plentiful among the teams at the top of the order. For example, both the Jaguars and Browns reportedly claimed five players each.

It is unknown at this time if the Eagles attempted to claim any players.

With waivers out of the way, the next order of business for the Eagles will be to fill out their 10-man practice squad.

