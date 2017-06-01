Eagles 'agree to terms' with rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett

June 01, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they "agreed to terms" with rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett. The phrasing the Eagles used would indicate that Barnett has not yet actually signed his contract.
All seven of the Eagles' draft picks other than Barnett have already signed their rookie deals. Before the draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1 (which became Myles Garrett), to pick No. 253 (Chad Kelly). Here are the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com:
|Player
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Derek Barnett
|$2,336,543
|$2,920,679
|$3,504,815
|$4,088,951
|Sidney Jones
|$1,116,376
|$1,395,470
|$1,674,564
|$1,953,658
|Rasul Douglas
|$641,572
|$731,572
|$821,572
|$911,572
|Mack Hollins
|$623,917
|$713,917
|$803,572
|$893,917
|Donnel Pumphrey
|$607,246
|$697,246
|$787,246
|$877,246
|Shelton Gibson
|$529,312
|$619,312
|$709,312
|$799,312
|Nathan Gerry
|$515,487
|$605,487
|$695,487
|$785,487
|Elijah Qualls
|$496,803
|$586,803
|$676,803
|$766,803
The only real news here is that Barnett and the Eagles agreed to other small aspects of his rookie contract, like offsets and other minutiae we won't get into here.
