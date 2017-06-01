Eagles NFL
050317DerekBarnett Jeff Haynes/AP

Derek Barnett will soon be a multi-millionaire.

June 01, 2017

Eagles 'agree to terms' with rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Derek Barnett
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they "agreed to terms" with rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett. The phrasing the Eagles used would indicate that Barnett has not yet actually signed his contract.

All seven of the Eagles' draft picks other than Barnett have already signed their rookie deals. Before the draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1 (which became Myles Garrett), to pick No. 253 (Chad Kelly). Here are the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com:

Player2017201820192020
Derek Barnett$2,336,543$2,920,679$3,504,815$4,088,951
Sidney Jones$1,116,376$1,395,470$1,674,564$1,953,658
Rasul Douglas$641,572$731,572$821,572$911,572
Mack Hollins$623,917$713,917$803,572$893,917
Donnel Pumphrey$607,246$697,246$787,246$877,246
Shelton Gibson$529,312$619,312$709,312$799,312
Nathan Gerry$515,487$605,487$695,487$785,487
Elijah Qualls$496,803$586,803$676,803$766,803


The only real news here is that Barnett and the Eagles agreed to other small aspects of his rookie contract, like offsets and other minutiae we won't get into here.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.