Eagles 'agree to terms' with rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they "agreed to terms" with rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett. The phrasing the Eagles used would indicate that Barnett has not yet actually signed his contract.

All seven of the Eagles' draft picks other than Barnett have already signed their rookie deals. Before the draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1 (which became Myles Garrett), to pick No. 253 (Chad Kelly). Here are the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com:

Player 2017 2018 2019 2020 Derek Barnett $2,336,543 $2,920,679 $3,504,815 $4,088,951 Sidney Jones $1,116,376 $1,395,470 $1,674,564 $1,953,658 Rasul Douglas $641,572 $731,572 $821,572 $911,572 Mack Hollins $623,917 $713,917 $803,572 $893,917 Donnel Pumphrey $607,246 $697,246 $787,246 $877,246 Shelton Gibson $529,312 $619,312 $709,312 $799,312 Nathan Gerry $515,487 $605,487 $695,487 $785,487 Elijah Qualls $496,803 $586,803 $676,803 $766,803





The only real news here is that Barnett and the Eagles agreed to other small aspects of his rookie contract, like offsets and other minutiae we won't get into here.

