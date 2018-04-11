April 11, 2018

Eagles announce 2018 preseason schedule

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041118PaulTurner Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

NFL preseason legend Paul Turner is going to dominate the preseason, wherever he is.

The Philadelphia Eagles' preseason opponents really only matter to Eagles beat writers, who are interested in knowing where they'll be traveling in August, and maybe an occasional insane person.

My official analysis of the Eagles' preseason schedule from a media perspective: (Fart noise.)

Anyway, here it is:

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers (home): If you're a Steelers fan and you bring a "Terrible Towel" to the opposing stadium of the reigning Super Bowl champs, you are a clown. 

Week 2: New England Patriots (away): The Eagles should give out rings to the players in front of the fine folks in Foxborough.

Week 3: Cleveland Browns (away): The dress rehearsal game is up against the team that every other team in the NFL treats as a dress rehearsal during the regular season.

Week 4: New York Jets (home): And as always, the the guys the Eagles are going to cut will play the guys the Jets are going to cut (plus Christian Hackenberg).

You may now all carry on with your day.

