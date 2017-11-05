Eagles-Broncos Week 9 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Week 9 inactives. As we noted in our Week 9 injury report, the Eagles have lost a number of major players this season to injured reserve, including Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, and Darren Sproles. They will also be without Zach Ertz this week, as he is a surprise inactive. Conversely, despite their struggles this season, the Broncos have stayed relatively healthy.

Here are this week's inactives:

Inactives

• TE Zach Ertz: Ertz was a surprise addition to the injury report on Thursday, when he was a limited participant in practice with a hamstring injury. Ertz leads all NFL tight ends in TDs (6), and he's second behind Travis Kelce in receptions (43) and yards (528). Against the Broncos, Ertz's presence was crucial, as Denver has one of the best trio of corners in the NFL, who are capable of negating the Eagles' wide receivers. With Ertz out, the Eagles lose their best middle of the field threat.



• CB Ronald Darby : Darby's injury was originally diagnosed as a 4-6 week injury, and this Sunday will mark seven weeks from when it occurred Week 1 against the Redskins. He was a limited participant in practice this week, and will sit this one out once again. Perhaps the Eagles are wise not to rush Darby back.

• DE Steven Means: A numbers crunch at DE leaves Means on the bench.

• DT Elijah Qualls: With Fletcher Cox and Beau Allen both active, Qualls is not needed.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: The Eagles promoted Sudfeld to the active 53-man roster this week, but he'll be inactive for the rest of the season, barring injury.

• OT Taylor Hart: Hart was signed this week to fill the spot vacated by Peters. He'll need some time to get re-acclimated to the every day rigors of the NFL before he'll be active on game day.



• WR Shelton Gibson: Gibson struggled mightily catching the ball in training camp, but the team felt like his ceiling was worth keeping him on the roster. Gibson won't be seeing the field anytime soon.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• LT Jason Peters: Peters tore his ACL and MCL against the Redskins. This is a potentially devastating injury for the Eagles, the ramifications of which we covered in depth last week.

• LB Jordan Hicks: Hicks wasn't off to his best season this year when he went down with a ruptured Achilles. Still, it's a big loss for the Eagles' defense, again, the ramifications of which we covered in depth last week.



• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he's easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he was typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.

The Eagles' acquisition of Ajayi signals a change in running styles from the small elusive group the Eagles had back in May, to the bruising combo of Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount that they now have.

• CB Sidney Jones: Jones was eligible to come off the NFI list after Week 6, at which point he would have been allowed to practice for three weeks before the Eagles will have to decide whether to add him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the season. The Eagles still have time to decide to take him off the NFI list before his three-week practice period.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by newly minted Philadelphia legend Jake Elliott.

• S Chris Maragos: Maragos suffered a knee injury against the Panthers, and was placed on IR. He was the Eagles' best player on their kick coverage unit on special teams and served as the Eagles' special teams captain.

Inactives

OT Donald Stephenson

QB Paxton Lynch RB De'Angelo Henderson LB Todd Davis LB Demarcus Walker WR Jordan Taylor

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Jared Crick: In 2016, Crick started 15 games for the Broncos. He had 53 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He had back surgery earlier this year.

• DE Billy Winn: Winn was a reserve DE who started two games for Denver last year. He had 19 tackles and no sacks. Winn tore his ACL during the preseason.



• LB Corey Nelson: Nelson was a reserve linebacker for the Broncos who started five games for them in 2016. He had 67 tackles and five pass breakups in 2016. He tore his biceps and is done for the season.



• WR Carlos Henderson: Henderson was the Broncos' third-round pick this year. He suffered a thumb injury during the preseason.

