Eagles-Chargers injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers released their official injury reports for Sunday's game in L.A. The Eagles have suddenly racked up a bunch of injuries on their defense, and are not as healthy as they've typically been the last few years.

Here's the Friday injury report, with analysis:

Out

• DT Fletcher Cox (calf): The Eagles' defensive line dominated in the first two weeks of the season, though they were neutralized by an extremely fast passing attack a week ago against the Giants. Cox has looked dominant at times this season, so his absence will be greeted warmly by the Chargers' offense.



• CB Ronald Darby (ankle): After suffering what looked like a gruesome ankle injury against the Redskins Week 1, the Eagles are fortunate that Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks. Darby is easily the Eagles' best corner, and would have been the best option to cover Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.

• S Corey Graham (hamstring): Graham played 18 snaps with the regular defense in some of the Eagles' nickle sets Week 1, and 13 additional snaps on special teams. Week 2 he took on a bigger role after the Eagles lost Rodney McLeod to his hamstring injury, playing 41 snaps on defense and an additional 10 on special teams. Graham played through a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, and missed a tackle on Kareem Hunt's 53-yard TD run, which was perhaps the biggest play of the day. He missed the Week 3 game against the Giants

• CB/S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring): With Darby out Week 2 against the Chiefs, Watkins started at corner. It is assumed here that rookie Rasul Douglas will start in his place like he did Week 3 against the Giants.

• DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist): Vaeao played 12 snaps in the regular defense Week 1 against the Redskins, and is really just a body at this stage of his career. Rookie DT Elijah Qualls suited up the last two week against the Chiefs and Giants in place of Vaeao. With only three active DTs, expect the Eagles to move Brandon Graham and/or Vinny Curry inside on obvious passing downs.

Questionable

• LB Jordan Hicks (ankle): With Hicks out during the Eagles' win over the Giants last week, Mychal Kendricks saw his snaps increase, and he played well.

• S Rodney McLeod (hamstring): McLeod should be good to go this Sunday, as he has been a full participant in practice all week.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he's easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he is typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.



Wendell Smallwood will have an increased role with Sproles out, and newly signed Kenjon Barner could assume punt return duties.

• CB Sidney Jones: Everyone knew Jones would miss the start of the season when it was revealed he tore his Achilles prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones is on the PUP list.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Philadelphia legend Jake Elliott.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Jason Verrett: Verrett is a very good corner, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015. He is out for the season with a partially torn ACL.

• LB Denzel Perryman: Perryman is a hard-hitting starting inside linebacker. As we mentioned in our five matchups to watch, the Chargers could be susceptible to Zach Ertz in the middle of the field.



• OL Forrest Lamp: Lamp was the Chargers' second-round pick (38th overall) in 2017. He will miss the season with a torn ACL.



