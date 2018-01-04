January 04, 2018

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
There's always got to be that one guy at the tailgate that wears full-body Carhartt work gear.

The NFL playoffs are here, and as we've known for weeks now, the Philadelphia Eagles will sit back and watch the wild-card round unfold, and wait for their first opponent to come to Philly.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Of the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons, who are the Eagles' best matchup in their first playoff game? Can Nick Foles be at least a competent quarterback? Should Doug Pederson have a quick hook if he gets off to a bad start? Can the defense overcome the offense's struggles? Should you cancel that hotel room in Minneapolis?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
