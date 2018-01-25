January 25, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles
Hey, did you hear? The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, which is apparently a big deal, or something. They're playing the New England Patriots, who as luck would have it, was the Eagles' opponent the last time they made it to the big game. Crazy, right?

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. How in the world did Nick Foles go from "Raiders and Cowboys Nick Foles" to "Vikings Nick Foles?" Can he keep it up? What are some of the matchup advantages the Eagles have over the Patriots? What are some of the disadvantages? Can the defense dominate once again, and will Nick Foles be "good Nick" or "bad Nick" in the biggest game of his career?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

