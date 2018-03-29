March 29, 2018

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032918EaglesFans Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The NFL Owners Meetings have wrapped up, which means that we likely won't have much in the way of meaty Eagles news until the 2018 NFL Draft, at the end of April.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles done in free agency? What are their biggest remaining positional needs? Has the trade market for Nick Foles dried up? What happened to Jimmy's sausage sandwich at the NFL Owners Meetings?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

