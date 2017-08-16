Eagles NFL
Eagles players form a team huddle, as they get pumped up for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

August 16, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

With training camp officially (but not really) "over," the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Buffalo Bills Thursday night in their second preseason game of the 2017 season.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Who has looked good through the first three weeks of camp? Who has not? How does Ronald Darby look so far? Could the Birds still look to deal Mychal Kendricks? What's up with Alshon Jeffery?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

