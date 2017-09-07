Eagles NFL
Eagles fans are fired up for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

September 07, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their regular season debut on Sunday when they travel to Landover, Md. to take on the Washington Redskins. We're only three days away.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. What will the Eagles' final record be? Will Carson Wentz progress in Year 2? What are the matchups to watch against the Redskins this week?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

