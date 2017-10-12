Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles are now a surprising 4-1, and remain 2-0 in the NFC East. Thursday, they will have a chance at getting to 5-1, though it won't be easy against a very good Carolina Panthers team.



Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after five games? Will Carson Wentz continue to progress and make big plays? What are the matchups to watch against the Panthers this week? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

