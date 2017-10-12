Eagles NFL
AP_17284704970167.jpg Matt Rourke/AP

In this Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz cheers on his team before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Philadelphia. The Eagle face the Carolina Panthers in a Thursday night showdown.

October 12, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are now a surprising 4-1, and remain 2-0 in the NFC East. Thursday, they will have a chance at getting to 5-1, though it won't be easy against a very good Carolina Panthers team. 

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Eagles vs. Panthers: 5 matchups to watch | Week 6 NFL picks | Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info | Brandon Brooks: Lane Johnson a huge loss, but we have the utmost confidence in Big V | Eagles-Panthers injury report, with analysis

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after five games? Will Carson Wentz continue to progress and make big plays? What are the matchups to watch against the Panthers this week? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

