Carson Wentz hurries off the field in time to catch Jimmy Kempski' Eagles chat.

October 26, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
The red-hot 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles are cruising toward an NFC East title, but they will now have to do so going forward without Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Brandon Brooks: There's no cap on how good this team can be | Week 8 NFL picks | Eagles would be wise to beware the heavy underdog | Eagles rookie DE Derek Barnett showed promise Monday night, with gifs and stuff | How will the Eagles move forward without Jordan Hicks? | How will the Eagles move forward without Jason Peters?

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after six games? Is Carson Wentz a top-five quarterback in the NFL? What are the matchups to watch against the 49ers this week? How will the Eagles cope with the losses of Peters and Hicks? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski

