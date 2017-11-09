Eagles NFL
"OK Carson, we're gonna run Spider 2 Y Banana here. Also, just confirming that we're watching Jimmy Kempski's chat together this week, right? Cool."

November 09, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The red-hot 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles now have a seven-game winning streak and are cruising toward an NFC East title, even without Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks and Darren Sproles.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Week 10 NFL picksAn updated look at the Eagles' depth chart | Some thoughts on Sleevie Wonder (Sam Bradford), now that he's done for the season | Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff | Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff | Eagles are now Super Bowl favorites in 'Vegas' | Sidney Jones’ mind is way ahead of his body at this point

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles.  What will Jay Ajayi's role be in the Eagles' offense? Is Carson Wentz a top-five quarterback in the NFL? What are the matchups to watch against the Cowboys next week? How are the Eagles coping with the losses of Peters and Hicks? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

