Eagles' Chris Long slams Seahawks for canceling Colin Kaepernick workout

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long lashed out at the Seattle Seahawks this week over the team's apparent decision to cancel an offseason workout with exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick was reportedly scheduled to try out with Seattle on Monday, marking what would have been his first workout with an NFL team since missing all of last season for his controversial national anthem protest. The former 49ers quarterback led the charge among NFL players who kneeled on the field during pre-game ceremonies in stadiums across the country.

An unnamed league source told ESPN the Seahawks contacted Kaepernick about two weeks ago to set up the workout. The team later canceled the workout after Kaepernick would not give them assurance he wouldn't kneel during the anthem.

Kaepernick reportedly told the team he was focused solely on football and wouldn't agree to any preconditions, according to USA Today.

Long, whose outspoken nature has become well-known in Philadelphia, reacted Thursday on Twitter.









The incident comes as the NFL continues to investigate the collusion grievance Kaepernick filed against the league in October. He claims he has been denied employment as a result of his political views.

This is the second time Kaepernick's links to the Seahawks failed to result in the team signing him. A visit last offseason passed without a deal despite multiple Seahawks players, including new Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett, participating in anthem protests.

Another potential visit with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason similarly stalled as the front office faced scrutiny over its consideration of Kaepernick.

The Seahawks signed former Redskins quarterback Stephen Morris on Friday.

Kaepernick sat for his deposition in the NFL's collusion investigation on Tuesday, part of an ongoing process that may run into 2019 before the league reaches a decision.