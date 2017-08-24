Eagles-Dolphins: Live updates/analysis and open thread

Eagles football returns once again to Philadelphia tonight, as the Birds will host the Miami Dolphins in their "dress rehearsal" game. It is expected that Carson Wentz will play the first half or so. Nick Foles will not play at all, so there will likely be another healthy dose of Matt McGloin in the second half.

Can the offensive line rebound after two bad performances against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills? Will any of the running back separate from the pack? Can Mychal Kendricks continue to make plays and improve his trade stock? Can Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery get on the same page? Will Derek Barnett continue to close the gap on Vinny Curry's hold on a starting job?

We addressed all of the above in our five things to watch earlier today, and we also gave over-unders for the game as well.



