Eagles DT Fletcher Cox could receive league discipline for block on Niners OT Joe Staley

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL is looking into a block by Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox that broke San Francisco 49ers OT Joe Staley's orbital bone, for potential league discipline that could include a suspension.

The hit in question was on Jalen Mills' interception return for a touchdown near the end of the second quarter.

The NFL's GamePass offering has not yet cut up the All-22 version of the game just yet, so there is no good view of Cox's hit at this time. If you slow down the hit on the TV feed, you can at least see that Cox either tried to hold up a bit on his hit, or pretended to.

Obviously, you can tell very little from that.

Cox has been a force along the Eagles' defensive line this season, as he has 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a game-sealing TD, despite being the focus of opposing offensive line game plans.

When the NFL updates their offering with an All-22 view, we'll update with what we see.

