Eagles NFL
103017FletcherCox Michael Perez/AP

Fletcher Cox's hit on Joe Staley will be reviewed by the NFL.

October 30, 2017

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox could receive league discipline for block on Niners OT Joe Staley

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher Cox Joe Staley
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL is looking into a block by Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox that broke San Francisco 49ers OT Joe Staley's orbital bone, for potential league discipline that could include a suspension.

The hit in question was on Jalen Mills' interception return for a touchdown near the end of the second quarter.

The NFL's GamePass offering has not yet cut up the All-22 version of the game just yet, so there is no good view of Cox's hit at this time. If you slow down the hit on the TV feed, you can at least see that Cox either tried to hold up a bit on his hit, or pretended to.

Obviously, you can tell very little from that.

Cox has been a force along the Eagles' defensive line this season, as he has 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a game-sealing TD, despite being the focus of opposing offensive line game plans.

When the NFL updates their offering with an All-22 view, we'll update with what we see.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017SeantrelHenderson

Will the Eagles be 'very aggressive' at the trade deadline?

Crime

Charlie

Dog left for dead in trash pile improves, but faces long recovery

Celebrities

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis: 'I like making movies here' (in Philly)

Shootings

Brandon Olivieri

Teen charged, held without bail in South Philadelphia murders

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.